CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,446.0 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.