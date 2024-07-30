CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,446.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.