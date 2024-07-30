CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jonestrading lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.37%.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 604,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
