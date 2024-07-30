CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after acquiring an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

