Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 3.5 %

CUE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

