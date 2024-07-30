Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1518 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA DIVP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.