Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1518 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DIVP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

