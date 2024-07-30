Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 18,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.36. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

