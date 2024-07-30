Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.