Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE CWK opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
