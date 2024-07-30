Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 4.1%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 638,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,297,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 327.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

