CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of UAN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,624. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

