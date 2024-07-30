CyberConnect (CYBER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.81 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $99.06 million and $13.81 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00006237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.21963065 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,193,646.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

