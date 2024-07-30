DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,827 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 196.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 630,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.