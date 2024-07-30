Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $1,090.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,040.13.

NYSE DECK opened at $921.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $971.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,242.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

