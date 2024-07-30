Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.68 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.32-0.34 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,079. The firm has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.