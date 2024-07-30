Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $257.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

