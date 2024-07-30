DeversiFi (DVF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,751.91

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and approximately $1,751.91 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

