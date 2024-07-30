Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,544. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

