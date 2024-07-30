DIMO (DIMO) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,334,230.6141857 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16727405 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,361,193.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

