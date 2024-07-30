Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.57 and last traded at $75.62. 957,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,130,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

