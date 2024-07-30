DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

