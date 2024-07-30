Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $671.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.