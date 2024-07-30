DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 518,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,566. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

