Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$114.59 million for the quarter.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.