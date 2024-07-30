DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $120.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.