Dymension (DYM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.64 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $292.18 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,896,110 coins and its circulating supply is 193,082,354 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,744,437 with 192,853,775 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.56457635 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $12,171,525.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

