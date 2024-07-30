Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 163300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
