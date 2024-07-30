Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 183,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,980. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

About Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

