Earnest Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

