Earnest Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.7 %

HSBC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 500,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46.

HSBC Profile

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

