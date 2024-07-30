Earnest Partners LLC Sells 46,319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,319 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.07. 9,856,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,096,254. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

