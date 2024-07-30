Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,418,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $24,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1,965.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,622,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 634,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 576,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after acquiring an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

