Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares Gap Down to $247.92

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $247.92, but opened at $222.05. Ecolab shares last traded at $232.85, with a volume of 487,841 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 440,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.