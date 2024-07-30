Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $15.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.85. The company had a trading volume of 487,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.30. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

