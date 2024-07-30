Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,849 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,503 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

