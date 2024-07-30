Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 26.6 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EKSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

