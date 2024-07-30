Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 451,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,076. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

