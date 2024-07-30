Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $537.04. 203,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

