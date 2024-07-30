Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.2 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.