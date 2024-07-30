Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.2 days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
