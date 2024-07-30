Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.9% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

JEF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 1,038,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.