Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE C traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 12,935,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829,383. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

