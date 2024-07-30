Ellington Financial (EFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 339,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,258. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

