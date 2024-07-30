Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.