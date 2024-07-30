Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Encompass Health worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. 710,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

