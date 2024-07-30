Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energy Recovery Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.
ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
