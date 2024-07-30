Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.05. 8,816,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,727,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

