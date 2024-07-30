Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. Equity Residential also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.53.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.18. 600,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.