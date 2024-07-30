ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,226,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,491,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,753. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

