ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ESE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,753. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.10.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
