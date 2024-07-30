Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.38-15.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,965. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

