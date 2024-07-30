Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Update

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 164,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,249. Estrella Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

