Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Update

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Estrella Immunopharma Trading Down 22.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 164,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,249. Estrella Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.
Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Estrella Immunopharma
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
