Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRST remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,121. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

